Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of ULTIMATE TAG on FOX - Wednesday, May 20, 2020





NFL superstar sibling trio JJ, TJ and Derek Watt host the all-new, high-octane competition game show ULTIMATE TAG. The premise is simple: each week competitors must vault, dodge, tumble and dive their way through several different epic, three-dimensional courses. All the while, the contestants will be chased by resident Taggers, larger-than-life characters who have a range of incredible and jaw-dropping athletic skills. Meet the first set of contestants and Taggers in the all-new "You Better Run!" series premiere episode of ULTIMATE TAG airing Wednesday, May 20 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ULT-101) (TV-PG D, L)Co-hosted by NFL superstar sibling trio JJ, TJ and Derek Watt, ULTIMATE TAG is a high-octane physical competition show based on the classic playground game of chase.Each week, competitors - who are everyday citizens and not professional athletes - must vault, dodge, tumble and dive over various epic, three-dimensional moving courses, all for one simple goal: don't get caught. As competitors progress, they are challenged to take on even more extreme courses and earn points for their performance in each heart-pounding game.Chasing the contestants every step of the way are a variety of resident "professional" Taggers, larger-than-life characters who have a range of jaw-dropping athletic skills. These Taggers are intermittently released into the course, and only those contestants who can outlast them the longest will secure their place in the championship game and a chance at a huge cash prize.ULTIMATE TAG is produced by Znak & Co. Natalka Znak, Conrad Green and JJ Watt serve as executive producers.

