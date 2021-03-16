Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of POOCH PERFECT on ABC - Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Hosted by award-winning actress Rebel Wilson.
The series premiere features the 10 grooming teams facing off in this week's Immunity Puppertunity challenge, where groomers must turn a muddy mess of a dog into a prized pooch inspired by their "heart dog," to stay safe from elimination.
Then, in the Ultimutt Challenge showdown, teams must "unleash the beast" in their dog by transforming it into an entirely different animal. They will showcase their work on the glamorous dogwalk in front of judges Lisa Vanderpump, Dr. Callie Harris and Jorge Bendersky, who will vote on Best in Show and then send one team home with their tail between their legs. (TV-PG, L)
Hosted by award-winning actress REBEL Wilson, "Pooch Perfect" is the ulti-mutt dog grooming competition series. The eight-episode series will showcase 10 of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of paw-some themed challenges.
Each week on "Pooch Perfect," teams will compete in the Immunity Puppertunity challenge, where one team will earn immunity from elimination. Then, in the Ultimutt Challenge showdown, the remaining teams will face off in an epic grooming transformation, which they will show off on the illustrious dogwalk. The trio of all-star celebrity judges - Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky and Dr. Callie Harris - will be tasked with voting on the incredible creations and ultimately force one team back to the doghouse every week. It all leads up to the season finale where the top three teams compete for a giant cash prize and the coveted "Pooch Perfect" first place trophy.
