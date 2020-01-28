Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of KATY KEENE on THE CW - Thursday, February 6, 2020

SERIES PREMIERE - Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy's Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (Katherine LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. Lucky for Katy, she has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Zane Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer and a surprise Katy wasn't expecting. Katy's roommate and close friend, Jorge auditions for a Broadway play, but it doesn't go as planned and he tries a different route to potentially get noticed. When Katy meet her new roommate Josie (Ashleigh Murray), she knows they will be fast friends. Josie meets record producer Alexander Cabot (Lucien Laviscount), but it is all seems too good to be true when Alexandra Cabot (Camille Hyde) gets involved. After a long day, the group of friends, including "It" girl Pepper (Julia Chan), all meet at their favorite hangout, Molly's Crisis, to watch Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) perform as his alter ego, Ginger, and to see Katy's latest fashion creation. Maggie Kiley directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Michael Grassi (#101). Original airdate 2/6/2020. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

KATY KEENE follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters - fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and "It Girl" Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) - as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City...together.

Katy designs clothes for anyone she can, including her friend and roommate Josie, whose singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot (Lucien Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father's corporate empire. But Alexander's dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media's powerful senior vice president Alexandra (Camille Hyde), who also happens to be his twin sister. Josie and Katy's roommate Jorge works at his family's bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level. The mysterious Pepper Smith plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol's Factory. She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money - or if she really has any at all.

Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy's Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (Katherine LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. But Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Zane Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city - they'll find long-lasting friendship.





