Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Finale of MIKE TYSON: THE KNOCKOUT on ABC - Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Tyson’s release from prison and his highly anticipated and celebrated re-entry into society is examined.

May. 17, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Finale of MIKE TYSON: THE KNOCKOUT on ABC - Tuesday, June 1, 2021 "Mike Tyson: The Knockout" continues with Tyson's conviction and prison sentence for raping 18-year-old Desiree Washington, reviewing the cultural conversation that ensued throughout the trial as the public grappled with ideas around victimization and the fall of a hero. Tyson's defense attorney James Voyles and special prosecutor Greg Garrison reflect on the trial nearly 30 years later.

Tyson's release from prison and his highly anticipated and celebrated re-entry into society is examined. The program also spotlights Tyson's comeback in boxing and his bouts against Evander Holyfield, including the moment he bit Holyfield's ear, as well as his addiction to cocaine, as he quickly became vilified and one of the most polarizing athletes in America.

The show also touches on Tyson's deep personal losses, including how he managed to move forward after the death of his daughter Exodus. It showcases an apologetic, middle-aged Tyson making amends for his regrets. The show culminates with previously unaired footage from an interview conducted by ABC News' Byron Pitts, to whom Tyson poignantly reflects on the man he is today.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Hulu & Paul McCartney Partner on New Docuseries Photo

Hulu & Paul McCartney Partner on New Docuseries

Bianca Del Rio Announces Unsanitzed Comedy Tour Photo

Bianca Del Rio Announces 'Unsanitzed' Comedy Tour

Alton Brown Returns To The Judges Table on CHOPPED Photo

Alton Brown Returns To The Judges' Table on CHOPPED

Breegan Jane Stars in THE HOUSE MY WEDDING BOUGHT Photo

Breegan Jane Stars in THE HOUSE MY WEDDING BOUGHT


From This Author TV Scoop