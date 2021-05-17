Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Finale of MIKE TYSON: THE KNOCKOUT on ABC - Tuesday, June 1, 2021

"Mike Tyson: The Knockout" continues with Tyson's conviction and prison sentence for raping 18-year-old Desiree Washington, reviewing the cultural conversation that ensued throughout the trial as the public grappled with ideas around victimization and the fall of a hero. Tyson's defense attorney James Voyles and special prosecutor Greg Garrison reflect on the trial nearly 30 years later.Tyson's release from prison and his highly anticipated and celebrated re-entry into society is examined. The program also spotlights Tyson's comeback in boxing and his bouts against Evander Holyfield, including the moment he bit Holyfield's ear, as well as his addiction to cocaine, as he quickly became vilified and one of the most polarizing athletes in America.The show also touches on Tyson's deep personal losses, including how he managed to move forward after the death of his daughter Exodus. It showcases an apologetic, middle-aged Tyson making amends for his regrets. The show culminates with previously unaired footage from an interview conducted by ABC News' Byron Pitts, to whom Tyson poignantly reflects on the man he is today.