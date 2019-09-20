Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, September 28, 2019
SEASON PREMIERE STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Panda" - Brandon rescues a 1-year old border collie that was saved from a puppy mill. But before this dog can be successfully re-homed, her natural herding instincts will be put to the test. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Spider Thread" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the innovator creating super-strong thread from spider DNA; the boxing robot dodging your jabs; the tiny drone that keeps soldiers safe; and when the sewing machine replaced the needle and thread. (New)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Songs, Sweets, and Space" - Two Hollywood music producers explain the Science behind your favorite Pop hits, an inventor shares how they engineered a sweet twist on ice cream, and a NASA roboticist explains what it takes to drive the Mars Curiosity rover. LaurDIY shows how to make colorful "Liquid Lava" at home. Hosted by Miranda Cosgrove. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"FRESH FACES" - Dr. Danni helps a cat after a neighborhood stray gives him a nasty bite. Then, it's a first for Dr. Pete as he struggles to free a young pup named Lottie who's stuck to a bottle of superglue. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"A Mellow Homecoming" - The start of a new year brings Hope's team the challenge of a malnourished baby grey seal and a new beginning for a rehabilitated heron. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Fast Friends" - A puggle's friendship with a spunky rabbit has this pooch bouncing off the walls. Plus, a dog's best friend is a full-grown cheetah, but how did these two become fast friends? (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
