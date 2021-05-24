Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, June 7, 2021

Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

May. 24, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, June 7, 2021 Katie Thurston sets off on her journey to find love with her charm, wit and take-no-nonsense attitude that fans fell in love with during her time on "The Bachelor."

With the help of former Bachelorettes and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams by her side, KATIE is ready to meet her men; with 30 lucky potential suitors pulling out all the stops, props and moves in hopes of catching her eye before the first rose ceremony. Strap in, it's going to be a season like no other. (TV-14, DL)

"The Bachelorette" is a production of NEXT Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More TV Stories
HBO Renews A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW For A Third Season Photo

HBO Renews A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW For A Third Season

HBO Sports And Uninterrupted Present THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED Photo

HBO Sports And Uninterrupted Present THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED

Jessica Rothe & Kelsey Asbille to Star in GASLIGHT Television Series Photo

Jessica Rothe & Kelsey Asbille to Star in GASLIGHT Television Series

Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Kurt Sutter Photo

Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Kurt Sutter


From This Author TV Scoop