Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, September 29, 2019
"1101" - Entrepreneurs from New York City pitch their eco-friendly cleaning supply company which helps reduce plastic waste, while entrepreneurs from Nashville, Tennessee, introduce a science-based snack bar that blocks the absorption of fat when you eat it.
An impressive 10-year old "kidprenuer" and her a mom from Honolulu, Hawaii, pitch her safe and fun baby spoon design that eliminates the long sharp design of a traditional spoon.
And an entrepreneur from Alexandria, Virginia, presents his frozen food brand that delivers authentic, plant-based East Mediterranean cuisine while also helping with social change on the season premiere of "Shark Tank," SUNDAY, SEPT. 29 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Dan Lubetzky.
