Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at The Belmont

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, produced by The Belmont Theatre, is a laugh-a-minute, endearing, and wonderfully heartwarming family show for the holiday season, truly everything an audience could hope for. Director and stage designer Rene Staub masterfully transforms the intimate theatre into a vivid world of fantasy, enhanced by Staub’s own spectacular costuming and the vibrant lighting design by Caleb West.

Collin Staub delivers a delightfully quirky and crowd-pleasing Willy Wonka, balancing outrageous charm with impeccable comedic timing, while Nolan Matseur shines as Charlie Bucket, offering vocal and acting skills far beyond his years. The rapport between Staub’s Wonka and Matseur’s Charlie brings warmth to the story, a feeling echoed in Matseur’s touching scenes with Eric Weiss’s Grandpa Joe, whose endearing presence and humor enrich every moment. The senior ensemble, Brad Mendenhall as Grandpa George, Nancy Hare as Grandma Georgina, and Claudia Shanaman as Grandma Josephine, may have brief onstage appearances, but their comedic timing makes each one memorable. A remarkable talent is Lindy Keefe as Mrs. Bucket, whose powerful vocals, emotional depth, and strong connection with fellow performers make her a favorite of the evening.

The show is filled with additional standout performances, including Caleb Stiffler’s uproarious Augusta Gloop and his playful interactions with Melissa Janicki’s spirited Mrs. Gloop. Kent-Jameson Ehrman charms as Mr. Salt with his heavy-accented singing, while Clare Short is perfectly obnoxious as Veruca. The energetic duo of Elijah Alexander (Mr. Beauregarde) and Ashleigh Cummings (Violet Beauregarde), joined by dynamic dancers Moses Banks, Maddie Buckley, and Jailyn Sepulveda, bring flair to “Queen of Pop.” Louis Salazar offers a wonderfully unique and physically hysterical take on Mike Teavee, and Tatiana Dalton impresses with powerhouse vocals and plenty of sass. Additional supporting characters, Jerry Jubilee and Cherry Sundae, played by Andrew Masteur and Christy Galemore, add fun and flirtation to the mix. Bringing some of the biggest laughs and most memorable moments of the evening are the Oompa Loompas, Carter Anstine, Maddie Buckley, Sofia Dalton, Emily Goodling, Owen Lutz, Andrew Matseur, Emily Myer, Jailyn Sepulveda, Daytona Walsh, and Sloan Wood, whose scenes sparkle with creativity and humor.

Favorite musical numbers such as “More of Him to Love,” “A Letter from Charlie Bucket,” and “If Your Father Were Here” further elevate the production. Altogether, The Belmont Theatre’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a joyous triumph bursting with talent, imagination, and magic. For more information about this and other shows, visit: https://thebelmont.org/

Central Pennsylvania Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE PRODUCERS (Ephrata Performing Arts Center) 24.3% of votes 2. 13 THE MUSICAL (Hershey Area Playhouse) 14.3% of votes 3. SINGIN' IN THE RAIN (The Pennsylvania Playhouse) 4.7% of votes Vote Now!

