ALL THINGS EQUAL - The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is Coming to Curran Theater

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the joyful theatrical event by multiple-Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes, will return to San Francisco’s Curran Theater for one performance only on Saturday, February 28 at 7 PM. Tickets are available starting on Friday, December 12 at 10 AM at .



Over the course of 90 fascinating and often funny minutes, All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg presents an intimate portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a true American original.



Holmes invites the audience into the intimacy of RGB’s life and her many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school ... being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer ... fighting for women's rights in the nineteen-seventies before condescending all-male courts ... and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court.



An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges...an RBG who is not only “notorious” but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world. Holmes brilliantly captures RBG’s compelling life leaving no wonder why she became a cross-generational role model inspiring tens of millions of Americans and a world-wide following.

San Francisco / Bay Area Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. URINETOWN (Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble) 16.8% of votes 2. THE DAY THE SKY TURNED ORANGE (San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company / Z Space) 9% of votes 3. SWEENEY TODD (Cabrillo Stage) 8.7% of votes Vote Now!