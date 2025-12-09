 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

ALL THINGS EQUAL - The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is Coming to Curran Theater

All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg presents an intimate portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a true American original.

By: Dec. 09, 2025
ALL THINGS EQUAL - The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is Coming to Curran Theater Image

All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the joyful theatrical event by multiple-Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes, will return to San Francisco’s Curran Theater for one performance only on Saturday, February 28 at 7 PM. Tickets are available starting on Friday, December 12 at 10 AM at .
 
Over the course of 90 fascinating and often funny minutes, All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg presents an intimate portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a true American original.
 
Holmes invites the audience into the intimacy of RGB’s life and her many trials:  losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school ... being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer ... fighting for women's rights in the nineteen-seventies before condescending all-male courts ... and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court.
 
An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges...an RBG who is not only “notorious” but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world. Holmes brilliantly captures RBG’s compelling life leaving no wonder why she became a cross-generational role model inspiring tens of millions of Americans and a world-wide following.



Regional Awards
San Francisco / Bay Area Awards - Live Stats
Best Musical - Top 3
1. URINETOWN (Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble)
16.8% of votes
2. THE DAY THE SKY TURNED ORANGE (San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company / Z Space)
9% of votes
3. SWEENEY TODD (Cabrillo Stage)
8.7% of votes

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos