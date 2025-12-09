Photos: Billy Crudup, Denise Gough, and More in Rehearsal For HIGH NOON

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rehearsal photos have been released for the World Premiere of the play HIGH NOON, starring Emmy and Tony Award-winner Billy Crudup as Will Kane and Olivier Award-winner Denise Gough as Amy Fowler. Check out the photos below!

The cast is completed by Billy Howle, Rosa Salazar, Simon Chandler, James Doherty, Misha Handley, Joshua Hill, Jonah Russell, Rebecca Lee and Tim Steed.

The production will play for a strictly limited season at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 17 December 2025 to 6 March 2026.

This gripping new adaptation is based on the iconic, four-time Academy Award-winning 1952 film with a screenplay by Carl Foreman, originally produced by Stanley Kramer and directed by Fred Zinnemann.

Set in the American West of the 1800s, High Noon rides on themes as relevant now as they were then. Courage vs. Cowardice. Justice vs. Peace. Duty vs. Desire. And at its heart, is the bond between Will Kane and Amy Fowler – a love tested by impossible choices as the clock ticks down to the return of deadly outlaw Frank Miller on the high noon train. The clock is ticking. As time runs out, one truth remains: if you don’t stand up for what’s worth saving, you risk losing it all.

HIGH NOON is directed by Olivier Award-winner Thea Sharrock (The Bodyguard, Equus, After the Dance) and written by Academy Award-winner and six-time nominee Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, The Insider, Munich, Dune), making his debut work for the stage, with set and costume design by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future The Musical), lighting design by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Neil Austin (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Born with Teeth), music by Chris Egan and sound design by Nick Lidster. The choreographer and movement director is Lizzi Gee, the fight director is Kate Waters, the casting director is Jina Jay CDG and the general managers are Short Street Productions Ltd. The executive producer is Mark Rubinstein.