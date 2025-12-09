Review: FIRESIDE TALES, Punchdrunk Enrichment Stores

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Punchdrunk Enrichment has created a thoughtful world designed to captivate young audiences and invite their grown ups to rediscover the shared joy of storytelling. Fireside Tales offers a rich and atmospheric experience for children aged seven to eleven, that blends imagination and collective reflection with the company’s trademark attention to detail.

The journey begins in a curious little shop that feels as if it has been assembled from forgotten corners of the world. Nautical clues cover every surface. Paintings of storm tossed ships sit beside life buoys, shells and books about mermaids. Animal models from dinosaurs to dolphins rest alongside foliage, lamps and grand typewriters that hint at the power of written words. Hot air balloons and weathered travel images create the sense of a space suspended between memory and myth. It is an inviting introduction that encourages visitors to look closely and notice the hidden stories each object might contain.

This entry point prepares the audience to move to the next stage, where the performance unfolds in a room marked by signs of water damage. We are told that a water story has caused this decay, and that the space protects four types of tale connected to fire, water and earth. Here the audience meets Cosima played by Rebecca Ella Clark and Ali played by Amari Harris who act as warm guides through this world of gathering and preserving stories. Each element is represented on the surrounding walls and the performers speak with clarity about how fragile these tales can be and how easily they can be lost.

The experience shifts again into a forest like environment that blends inside and outside. An abandoned car sits beside a disused art club and an impressive fire pit that becomes the symbolic centre of the work. Ali shares a story about football, community and perseverance which resonates strongly with many young sports fans. Cosima then reveals a more challenging memory concerning a fire story that once harmed her family. She speaks about the danger of stories that are ignored or held in fear and how these can become wildfire stories that spread without care or truth. It is a powerful message offered with sensitivity and honesty.

Rebecca Clark and Amari Harris

Photo credit: Nina Photography

Children are asked to think about what home means to them and to draw it using charcoal. This moment brings a wonderful level of engagement as the young audience grapples with the task and proudly shares their creations. The activity highlights the company’s commitment to nurturing creativity, reflection and emotional understanding.

Writer and director Steve McCourt leads a creative team who have crafted a clear and thoughtful piece. Mydd Pharo’s design along with the work of assistant designers creates layered spaces that feel magical yet grounded. Melissa Simon Hartman’s costumes are rich without overwhelming the simplicity of the narrative. The lighting by Sarah Readman and sound by Dominic Kennedy work in harmony to guide young audiences gently from one atmosphere to another. The entire production prioritises accessibility, care and imagination in a way that reflects the wider ethos of Punchdrunk Enrichment.

Amari Harris

Photo credit: Nina Photography

Fireside Tales is a heartfelt reminder of the value of gathering together, listening to one another and keeping stories alive. It celebrates connection across generations and encourages children to see themselves as storytellers with voices worth sharing. It may be a gentle experience rather than a high energy one, but its effect lingers warmly like the glow of an ember protected from the cold.

Fireside Tales by Punchdrunk Enrichment runs in Wembley Park until 4 January 2026

Photo credits: Nina Photography

Reader Reviews

