Eboni Booth's PRIMARY TRUST to Open at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Primary Trust won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present the Regional Premiere of Eboni Booth’s 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner Primary Trust.
In this charming and powerful play, 38-year-old bookstore worker Kenneth enjoys nightly chats over happy hour Mai Tais at the local tiki bar with his Best Friend Bert. When his smalltown life is upended, Kenneth finds a path toward new beginnings in this story brimming with surprise and, ultimately, hope.
Primary Trust made its World Premiere Off-Broadway in a production by Roundabout Theatre Company. Performances will run from March 4-29, 2026.
