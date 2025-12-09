Eboni Booth's PRIMARY TRUST to Open at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present the Regional Premiere of Eboni Booth’s 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner Primary Trust.

In this charming and powerful play, 38-year-old bookstore worker Kenneth enjoys nightly chats over happy hour Mai Tais at the local tiki bar with his Best Friend Bert. When his smalltown life is upended, Kenneth finds a path toward new beginnings in this story brimming with surprise and, ultimately, hope.

Primary Trust made its World Premiere Off-Broadway in a production by Roundabout Theatre Company. Performances will run from March 4-29, 2026.

San Francisco / Bay Area Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. URINETOWN (Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble) 16.8% of votes 2. THE DAY THE SKY TURNED ORANGE (San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company / Z Space) 9% of votes 3. SWEENEY TODD (Cabrillo Stage) 8.7% of votes Vote Now!