Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE GENETIC DETECTIVE on ABC - Tuesday, June 30, 2020

"The Hot Case" - Investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore gets an urgent email from a St. George, Utah, detective asking her to work her first-ever "hot" case - the rape of a 79-year-old woman that happened just three weeks prior. CeCe gets to work, knowing the rapist could easily strike again.During this episode, CeCe also sees the first jury trial conviction from a case on which she worked - the suspect identified in the murder of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg from the series premiere. Interviews featured in the episode include victim and activist Carla Brooks, St. George Police Department's Detective Josh Wilson and reporter Jessica Miller. A new episode of "The Genetic Detective" premieres TUESDAY, JUNE 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC."The Genetic Detective" is a co-production with ABC News and XCON Productions. Carrie Cook and Marc Dorian serve as co-executive producers for ABC News. Christine Connor is executive producer, and Christopher K. Dillon is co-executive producer for XCON Productions. CeCe Moore is producer.