May. 10, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, May 21, 2021 T-rexes, raptors and sharks! A husband and wife from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, wow the sharks with the biggest product ever brought to the tank...life sized, scientifically accurate animatronic dinosaurs! 

An entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, pours her heart out while pitching the virtues of a popular caffeinated beverage inspired by her Vietnamese heritage.

An entrepreneur from Buna, Texas, shocks the sharks with the big sales of her humble beverage coolers, while a pair of entrepreneurs from San Andrés, Colombia, and Simpsonville, South Carolina, respectively, introduce their genius tool that helps parents easily conquer potty training. (TV-PG, L)

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Robert Herjavec.


