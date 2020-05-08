Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, May 15, 2020
"1122" - A mom from Danville, California, believes she has the solution to help your babies sleep through the night. Entrepreneurs from Bloomington, Indiana, introduce the Sharks to their ethical business model for their personalized body care brand; while a husband and wife from Boulder, Colorado, pitch their healthier plant-based alternative of a favorite comfort food.
Entrepreneurs from San Francisco, California, present their stylish and ethically minded version of a comfortable outdoor accessory on "Shark Tank," FRIDAY, MAY 15 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and recurring Shark Daniel Lubetzky.
