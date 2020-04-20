Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, May 5, 2020
"You Got It All" - In the season finale of "mixed-ish," Alicia and Paul are both offered jobs to work on Jesse Jackson's presidential campaign, but Alicia's law firm makes her an enticing offer to stay. Rainbow struggles to define her racial identity as "mixed" when she's given a form to answer "black" or "white" on an all-new episode, TUESDAY, MAY 5 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Caitlin Kimball as Ms. Collins, Trinitee Stokes as Tamika, Daria Johns as Shanice, Drew Olivia Tillman as Jasmine and Lauren McCaroll as Brenda.
"You Got It All" was written by Jesse Esparza, Spencer Taylor and Andrew Ti, and directed by Natalia Anderson.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
