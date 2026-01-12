SINGER Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month

🎭 NEW! Israel Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Israel & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Singer is coming to the Cameri Theatre this month. Performances run 28 January - 19 April. Singer is a work by Peter Flannery, translated by Shahar Pinkas and Tom Chodorov, and directed by Gilad Kimchi, with musical accompaniment provided by The Revolution Orchestra under the direction of conductor Roy Oppenheim.

After surviving Auschwitz, Peter Singer arrives in London as a penniless refugee. Determined to cling to life, he erases his past and reinvents himself. Gradually, he succeeds in building a thriving real estate empire, captivates women with his charm, and gains entry into the upper echelons of British high society.

But when Singer is exposed as having clawed his way to the top by exploiting his tenants and trampling over them, the empire he built finds itself in grave jeopardy.

A colourful, wild, and sweeping epic inspired by the true story of Peter Rachman, the infamous London real estate tycoon.