Steely Dane Comes to Des Moines Performing Arts Center

Steely Dane is coming to Des Moines Performing Arts Center this month. The performance is on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 in the Temple Theater.

Winner of multiple awards for best tribute band, Steely Dane is dedicated to not only faithfully reproducing the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen songbook, but to bringing an energetic live-show experience to the crowd.

Fourteen of Dane County’s best jazz and rock musicians have banded together around their passion for Steely Dan music, playing in the same configuration as the Steely Dan touring band including a four piece horn section and three background singers.

Shows consist of hits and deep cuts and sometimes even complete albums and are sure to have you out of your seats singing along.

Please note only children age 5 and over with tickets will be allowed into the theater for this production.