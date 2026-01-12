Review: JOB at Urbanite Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Before the show begins, as the narrator amusingly suggests that you might require psychological assistance post-viewing, the lights suddenly dim and the anticipation in the air grows. When the lights come back on, a woman stands confidently on stage, poised and staring intently at her counterpart. The atmosphere is charged with intensity, confrontation, and purpose. It's a moment that demands your full attention and immerses you in a whirlwind of emotions.

In a story filled with tension and uncertainty, "Job" portrays a challenging situation in a therapist's office where Jane's return to work is at stake. Loyd, the therapist, holds Jane's fate in his hands as he decides whether to approve her clearance despite her visible distress. As the situation escalates, Loyd faces a difficult choice: Should he allow Jane to return to work or not? Ultimately, faced with unexpected pressure, Loyd reluctantly agrees to clear her for work, leading to a distressing and unsettling turn of events.

Jane, portrayed by the talented Casey Wortmann, embodies the struggles of an overwhelmed tech worker teetering on the edge of a breakdown. Wortmann's portrayal of Jane's emotional turmoil is powerful, able to evoke a sense of panic within moments. Through Jane's narrative, we gain insight into the immense pressures she faces daily - at work, at home, and in life overall. She stands as a representation of the clash between traditional values and the rise of technology, highlighting the challenges of navigating self-absorption and societal expectations.

David Breitbarth and Casey Wortmann truly embody their characters, Loyd and Jane, in this intimate and emotionally charged bubble they create in Loyd's office. Their connection is so intense that as an audience member, it feels like we are intruding on a private moment, looking in on a profound exchange between two people who are completely engrossed in each other. The raw authenticity of their performance is captivating, drawing us in and making us feel like spectators to a deeply personal interaction.

Max Wolf Frieslich's play "Job" premiered off-Broadway in September 2023 and later made its way to Broadway in 2024. Described by Vulture as a "horror piece that turns your stomach," the play delves into a myriad of controversial and thought-provoking subjects that are difficult to comprehensively list in a brief review. It's essential to note that "Job" may not be suitable for those who are easily disturbed or sensitive to such themes.

It is truly a reflection of our reality that the story of "Job" resonates so deeply with individuals today. It not only highlights the struggles and challenges that are a part of our daily lives but also serves as a poignant reminder of the difficulties that many people face in today's world. It is important to recognize and empathize with those who are going through tough times, as empathy is a key component in building a more compassionate and understanding society.

“Job” is playing at Urbanite Theatre through February 15th. Matinee and evening shows are still available at JOB | Urbanite Theatre - Season 12.

