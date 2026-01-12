🎭 NEW! Jackson, MS Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jackson, MS & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will perform Pops 1: Star Wars next month. The performance is on February 14 from 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm.

May the Force be with you as MSO covers nearly the entire Star Wars saga across the span of a single evening – truly an Olympic-level effort – with top selections from almost every film, plus Rogue One to boot. Cosplay enthusiasts should feel free to fly their fan flag, and come in costume as their favorite characters. It’s fun for all, sweeping you down a memory lane of movie music magic.

This performance is being recorded by Mississippi Public Broadcasting for future airing on MPB’s radio network.