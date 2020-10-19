Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of MATCH GAME on ABC - Thursday, November 5, 2020

The show airs at 10:01 p.m. ET.

"Horatio Sanz, Marilu Henner, Michael Colter, Ali Wentworth, Justin Long, Drea de Matteo" - It's the season finale of "Match Game" and things are about to get BLANK-just the way we like it. Alec Baldwin is at the helm when Horatio, Marilu, Mike, Ali, Justin and Drea bring the fun and games to the celebrity panel on this brand-new episode of "Match Game" airing THURSDAY, NOV. 5 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Celebrity panelists for Nov. 5 include the following:Horatio Sanz ("Black Monday")Marilu Henner ("Taxi"; "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries")Mike Colter ("Evil"; "Jessica Jones"; "Before You Know It")Ali Wentworth (actress and writer)Justin Long (actor, screenwriter and director)Drea de Matteo ("A Million Little Things"; "The Sopranos"; "Desperate Housewives")Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Robert Boyd (hometown: Lansing, Illinois), Brequelle Wolpert (hometown: Flushing, New York), Zachary Wisniewski (hometown: Bloomfield, New Jersey) and Jeanne Franz (hometown: Mineola, New York)."Match Game" is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin.A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.*COPYRIGHT ©2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2×3 in size.

