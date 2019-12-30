Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, January 19, 2020

"My Work is Done" - Host Tiffany Haddish takes a look back at some of the most LOL moments of the season. Also, 7-year-old aspiring FBI agent Clark gets a crash course in forensic science, interrogation, handcuffing and more at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on the season finale of "Kids Say the Darndest Things," airing SUNDAY, JAN. 19 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Comedic superstar Tiffany Haddish hosts and executive produces a new iteration of the classic variety show "Kids Say the Darndest Things." The hilarious reimagined format showcases a mix of in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country, all set in front of a live studio audience. The series captures Haddish's unique voice and sensibility as she interacts with real kids-and their innocently entertaining points of view.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop