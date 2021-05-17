Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, June 3, 2021

Guest starring is Aina Dumlao as Gerle Bernardo.

May. 17, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, June 3, 2021 It's wedding day for Maggie and Winston. Meanwhile, Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital, and Jo makes a life-changing decision.

Guest starring is Aina Dumlao as Gerle Bernardo.

Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time.

The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 17th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis.

They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

