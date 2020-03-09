Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, March 26, 2020
"'til death do us part"- As Eddie and Katherine prepare to renew their vows, Eve goes into labor and everyone rushes to the hospital. Meanwhile, things are getting serious with Delilah and Miles. Maggie shares some shocking news with Gary, and Eddie learns more about his involvement in the mysterious lake accident on the season finale of ABC's "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, MARCH 26 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Sprague Grayden as Lindsay, Floriana Lima as Darcy, Parker Young as Miles, Olivia Steele Falconer as Alex Stewart, Betsy Brandt as Colleen Stewart, Aleita Northey as Georgia, Ebboney Wilson as Eve and Moneca Delain as Cailey.
The episode "'til death do us part" was written by DJ Nash and directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is part of Disney Television Studio, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, March 28, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, March 26, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, March 26, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, March 26, 2020
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Sprague Grayden as Lindsay, Floriana Lima as Darcy, Parker Young as Miles, Olivia Steele Falconer as Alex Stewart, Betsy Brandt as Colleen Stewart, Aleita Northey as Georgia, Ebboney Wilson as Eve and Moneca Delain as Cailey.
The episode "'til death do us part" was written by DJ Nash and directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is part of Disney Television Studio, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.