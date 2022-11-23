Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 30, 2022
THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Nov. 30 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
In a special two-hour episode, get ready to relive the best moments of season Eight - FROM unforgettable performances to heartwarming moments and everything in between. Then, in the NEXT hour, both finalists sing their hearts out one last time. Only one will take home the Golden Mask Trophy and the coveted title of KING or Queen of The Masked Singer!
The Season Eight contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy Nominations, 16 Emmy Wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 42 Books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Play along with host NICK CANNON and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.
Winner takes all in the all-new "Two Hour Epic Finale Pt. 1 / Two Hour Epic Finale Pt. 2" Season Eight finale episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Nov. 30 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
THE MASKED SINGER makes it royal return for its eighth season, featuring all-new format "King or Queen of THE MASKED SINGER" and double unmaskings in every episode! The new season also will feature special themed episodes each week, including "Vegas Night," "'90s Night," "Comedy Roast," "Fright Night" and many more! The themes will be weaved throughout the performers' song selections, costumes, celebrity guests, set design...and may even provide clues as to WHO is under the mask!
This season will feature more celebrity contestants than any other season, clocking in at 22 Masked Singers! New celebrities will be introduced every single week, disguised in costumes that include "Bride," "Avocado," "Venus Fly Trap," "Sir Bugaboo," "Scarecrow," "Hedgehog," "Mummies," "Harp," "Walrus" - and many more to be announced!
The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition features host Nick Cannon, alongside clue-driven panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.
THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded FROM head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Celebrities who have performed on the show include T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Lonzo Ball, Wayne Brady, Wendy Williams, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, Kermit The Frog, Caitlyn Jenner, Wiz Khalifa, Jewel and many, many more!
With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging FROM Grammy Award winners to LEGENDARY athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues BURIED throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. The Season Eight contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy Nominations, 16 Emmy Wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 42 Books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Last season THE MASKED SINGER averaged a 1.2 Live + 7 Day rating among Adults 18-49 and 7.7 million multiplatform viewers, marking FOX's largest unscripted cross-platform audience. MaskVerse, the official Masked Singer NFT Marketplace, also is back to launch a limited-edition Mask Pass, which unlocks exclusive access to additional clues, behind the scenes content, celebrity interviews and more, bringing fans closer to the show like never before.
THE MASKED SINGER is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James Breen, Craig Plestis, and NICK CANNON serve as executive producers. Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.
