SINNERS, ÉTOILE, & More Win 2026 MPSE Golden Reel Awards
Honorary awards were presented to Kathleen Kennedy and Mark Mangini.
Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) has unveiled the winners of the 73rd Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement in sound editing, sound design, music editing, and foley artistry in film, television, and gaming.
Winners included Sinners, Frankenstein, the dance series Étoile, and more. The awards were announced at the annual gala at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Take a look at the full list of winners below.
Two honorary awards were also presented: Kathleen Kennedy received the Filmmaker Award and supervising sound editor Mark Mangini received the Career Achievement Award. Patton Oswalt served as the evening’s host, marking the fourth time he’s hosted the Golden Reel Awards. MPSE president David Barber presided over the festivities as the sound community came together to celebrate their own.
Among the nominees were Wicked: For Good, which was recognized for music editing. Other notable nominees included honors for the animated hit KPop Demon Hunters, Bugonia, and more.
The 73rd Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation
Love, Death + Robots: “400 Boys”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Craig Henighan MPSE, Matt “Smokey” Cloud MPSE
Foley Editors: Matt Manselle, Lyndsey Schenk MPSE
Foley Artist: Brian Straub MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR
Adolescence: Episode 2
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: James Drake
ADR Editor: Emma Butt
Dialogue Editor: Michelle Woods
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley
Alien: Earth: “Neverland”
FX on Hulu
Supervising Sound Editors: Lee Gilmore MPSE, Bradley North MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Beso Kacharava MPSE
Sound Designers: Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Justin Davey MPSE, Chris Terhune MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Tim Walston MPSE, Alec Rubay
Sound Editors: Matt “Smokey” Cloud MPSE, Albert Romero
Foley Editors: Alexander Sanikidze, Rati Chkhetiani, Levan Tserediani
Foley Artist: Biko Gogaladze
Foley Artists: Stefan Fraticelli, Brandon Bak, Jason Charbonneau
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form
Murderbot: “All Systems Red”
Apple TV
Supervising Sound Editor: Tyler Whitham MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Danielle McBride MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Craig MacLellan
Dialogue Editor: Ève Corrêa-Guedes
Foley Artist: John Elliot
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Zootopia 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeremy Bowker
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE
Supervising Music Editors: Stephen M. Davis, Earl Ghaffari
Sound Designer: Jeremy Bowker
Sound Effects Editors: Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Joel Raabe MPSE, Kimberly Patrick, Cameron Barker
Dialogue Editors: Jacob Riehle, Angela Ang
Foley Editor: Jordan Myers
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown MPSE, Sean England MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
Deaf President Now!
Apple Original Films
Supervising Sound Editors: Eilam Hoffman, Nina Hartstone MPSE, Jacob Bloomfeld-Misrach MPSE
Foley Supervisor: Adam Méndez
Sound Designers: Samir Foco, Eilam Hoffman, Nina Hartstone MPSE, Michael Harte, Tom Sayers MPSE
Sound Editor: Adam Armitage
Dialogue Editor: Greg Francis
Foley Editor: Rob Davidson
Foley Artist: Oli Ferris
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature International
Sirât
NEON
Supervising Sound Editor: Laia Casanovas
Sound Effects Editors: Oriol Donat i Martos, Claudi Dosta Ivanow
Dialogue Editor: Irene Rausell
Foley Editor: Diego Staub
Foley Artist: Miguel Barbosa, Xes Dieguez
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
Sinners
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editor: Benjamin A. Burtt
Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor: David V. Butler MPSE
Dialogue/ADR Editor: Jason W. Freeman MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
Frankenstein
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Nathan Robitaille MPSE
Sound Designer: Nathan Robitaille MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Paul Germann MPSE, Scott Hitchon MPSE, Craig MacLellan, Dashen Naidoo
Foley Editors: Jenna Dalla Riva, Chelsea Body
Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation
Predator: “Killer of Killers”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Chris Terhune MPSE, Will Files MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jessie Anne Spence MPSE
Sound Designers: Justin Davey MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE, James Miller MPSE
Sound Editors: Luis Galdames MPSE, Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Steve Neal MPSE, Matt Yocum MPSE, Matt "Smokey" Cloud MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Julie Diaz MPSE, Ailene Roberts MPSE
Foley Editors: Kailyn Jenkins, Jacob McNaughton, Samuel Munoz, Nick Neutra
Foley Artists: Noel Vought, Adam Decoster
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
Love + War
National Geographic
Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach
Sound Effects Editor: Nick Caramela
Dialogue Editor: Matt Rigby
Foley Editor: Chris White
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome MPSE, Shaun Brennan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature
The Gorge
Apple TV
Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl MPSE, Paul Hackner MPSE
Dialogue / ADR Supervisors: Stephanie Brown MPSE, David V. Butler MPSE
Supervising Foley Editors: Jonathan Klein, Roni Pillischer
Sound Designers: David Farmer MPSE, Dane A. Davis MPSE, Bill R. Dean MPSE, Frederic Dubois MPSE, Darren Maynard MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Battaglia MPSE, Javier Bennassar, Goeun Lee Everett MPSE, Jon Greasley MPSE, Jason W. Jennings MPSE, Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Peter D. Lago MPSE
Dialogue Editors: James Morioka MPSE, Kira Roessler
Music Editor: Sally Boldt
Foley Editor: Chris White
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome MPSE, Shaun Brennan, Curtis Henderson
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form
Étoile: “The Hiccup”
Amazon Prime
Music Editor: Annette Kudrak
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form
Wolf King: “The Rise of the Wolf”
Netflix
Lead Music Editor: Thomas Haines
Music Editor: Steve Bond
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary
Billy Joel: And So It Goes: Part 1
HBOMax
Supervising Music Editor: Shari Johanson
Music Editor: Debora Lilavois
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture
Sinners
Warner Bros.
Music Editor: Felipe Pacheco
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Justin Scott Wilson MPSE
Senior Dialogue Designer: Jaime Marcelo MPSE
Dialogue Designers: Masashi Takada, Ayako Higuchi, Katelyn Limber, Monet Gardiner MPSE, Briana Villarreal
Dialogue Editors: Benjamin Gendron-Smith, Paolo Pavesi, Dominic Roocroft, Kyel Allen, Luke Elliot
Lead Technical Sound Designer: Hiroyuki Nakayama
Lead Sound Programmer: Kotaro Mori
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music
Ghost of Yōtei
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Supervising Music Editors: Andrew Buresh, Sonia Coronado, Ted Kocher, Scott Shoemaker
Music Directors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary
Music Editors: Andrew Karboski, Yuen Man Chung Kelvin, Monty Mudd, Udit Srivathsan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Lead Technical Sound Designer: Hiroyuki Nakayama
Lead Sound Programmer: Kotaro Mori
Sound Design Supervisors: Emile Mika, Stephen Schappler, Glen Gathard, Erick Ocampo
Sound Design Leads: Noburo Masuda, Derrick Espino, Andres Herrera, Alex Previty MPSE
Senior Sound Designers: Aaron Sanchez, Ash Read, Chris Kokkinos MPSE, Danny Hey, Lorenzo Valsassina, Maria Rascon, Nick Tomassetti, Pete Reed, Robert Castro MPSE, Satsuki Sato, TJ Schauer, Tsubasa Ito, Juuso Tolonen
Sound Designers: Yuji Yamagishi, Minoru Tsuchihashi, Taiga Teshima, Charlie Ritter MPSE, Daniel Ramos MPSE, Danny Barboza MPSE, David Goll, Edward Durcan, Kei Matsuo MPSE, Brad Reese, Emiliyan Arnaudov, Chris Norrish, Federico Modanese, Rebecca Heathcote MPSE, Tim Walston MPSE, Jay W. Jennings MPSE, Goeun Lee Everett MPSE
Sound Editors: Nat Allam, Tom Holmes, Florian Titus Ardelean, Jamey Scott MPSE
Senior Foley Editor: Blake Collins MPSE
Foley Editors: Nick Seaman, Austin Creek
Senior Foley Artist: Joanna Fang MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Oneiros
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Jingman Anita Xu
