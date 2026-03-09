SINNERS, THE STUDIO & More Win 2026 Writers Guild Awards

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sinners, The Studio, One Battle After Another, The Pitt, and more were honored at the 78th Annual Writers Guild Awards on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York. Take a look at the full list of nominees and wins below.

The annual ceremony of the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and the Writers Guild of America East (WGAE) honors titles for outstanding achievement in screenwriting, television, streaming, news, radio/audio, and promotional writing.

The Los Angeles-based show (hosted by Atsuko Okatsuka) was livestreamed on WGAW’s YouTube channel, with highlights from the New York-based show streaming from the WGAE social channels (@WGAEast).

Note: Winners are BOLDED

2026 Writers Guild Awards Nominees and Winners

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Black Bag, Written by David Koepp; Focus Features

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Written by Mary Bronstein; A24

Marty Supreme, Written by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie; A24

Sinners, Written by Ryan Coogler; Warner Bros. Pictures - WINNER

Weapons, Written by Zach Cregger; Warner Bros. Pictures

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Bugonia, Screenplay by Will Tracy, Based on the Film Save the Green Planet Written and Directed by Jang Joon Hwan and Produced by Sidus; Focus Features

Frankenstein, Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro, Based on Frankenstein; or The Modern Prometheus by Mary Shelley; Netflix

Hamnet, Screenplay by Chloe Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell, Based on the Novel Written by Maggie O’Farrell; Focus Features

One Battle After Another, Screenplay by Paul Thomas Anderson, Screen Story by Paul Thomas Anderson, Inspired by the novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon; Warner Bros. Pictures - WINNER

Train Dreams, Screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar, Based on the Novella by Denis Johnson; Netflix

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

2,000 Meters to Andriivka, Written by Mstyslav Chernov; Frontline Features - WINNER

Becoming Led Zeppelin, Written by Bernard MacMahon & Allison McGourty; Sony Pictures Classics

White with Fear, Written by Andrew Goldberg; So Much Film

DRAMA SERIES

Andor, Written by Tom Bissell, Dan Gilroy, Tony Gilroy, Beau Willimon; Disney+

The Pitt, Written by Cynthia Adarkwa, Simran Baidwan, Valerie Chu, R. Scott Gemmill, Elyssa Gershman, Joe Sachs, Noah Wyle; HBO | Max - WINNER

Pluribus, Written by Vera Blasi, Jenn Carroll, Vince Gilligan, Jonny Gomez, Peter Gould, Ariel Levine, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock; Apple TV

Severance, Written by Adam Countee, Mohamad El Masri, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Anna Ouyang Moench, K.C. Perry, Megan Ritchie, Erin Wagoner, Beau Willimon, Wei-Ning Yu; Apple TV

The White Lotus, Written by Mike White; HBO | Max

COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary, Written by Quinta Brunson, Ava Coleman, Lizzy Darrell, Riley Dufurrena, Justin Halpern, Joya McCrory, Chad Morton, Morgan Murphy, Brittani Nichols, Rebekka Pesqueira, Kate Peterman, Brian Rubenstein, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Tan, Jordan Temple, Garrett Werner; ABC

The Chair Company, Written by Zach Kanin, Gary Richardson, Tim Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Sarah Schneider, John Solomon; HBO | Max

Hacks, Written by Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Ariel Karlin, Andrew Law, Carolyn Lipka, Joe Mande, Aisha Muharrar, Bridget Parker, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Jen Statsky; HBO | Max

The Rehearsal, Written by Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola; HBO | Max

The Studio, Written by Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen; Apple TV - WINNER

NEW SERIES

The Chair Company, Written by Zach Kanin, Gary Richardson, Tim Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Sarah Schneider, John Solomon; HBO | Max

The Pitt, Written by Cynthia Adarkwa, Simran Baidwan, Valerie Chu, R. Scott Gemmill, Elyssa Gershman, Joe Sachs, Noah Wyle; HBO | Max - WINNER

Pluribus, Written by Vera Blasi, Jenn Carroll, Vince Gilligan, Jonny Gomez, Peter Gould, Ariel Levine, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock; Apple TV

The Studio, Written by Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen; Apple TV

Task, Written by Brad Ingelsby & David Obzud; HBO | Max

LIMITED SERIES

The Beast in Me, Written by Howard Gordon, C.A. Johnson, Ali Liebegott, Daniel Pearle, Gabe Rotter, Erika Sheffer, Mike Skerrett; Netflix

Black Rabbit, Written by Zach Baylin, Sarah Gubbins, Kate Susman, Andrew Hinderaker, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Carlos Rios; Netflix

Death by Lightning, Written by Mike Makowsky; Netflix

Dying for Sex, Written by Sheila Callaghan, Harris Danow, Madeleine George, Elizabeth Meriwether, Amelia Roper, Kim Rosenstock, Sasha Stewart, Sabrina Wu, Keisha Zollar; FX/Hulu - WINNER

Sirens, Written by Bekah Brunstetter, Dan LeFranc, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler; Netflix

TV & STREAMING MOTION PICTURES

The Best You Can, Written by Michael J. Weithorn; Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Deep Cover, Written by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow; Prime Video - WINNER

The Life List, Screenplay by Adam Brooks, Based on the novel by Lori Nelson Spielman; Netflix

Swiped, Written by Bill Parker & Rachel Lee Goldenberg and Kim Caramele; Hulu

ANIMATION

“Abe League of Their Moe” (The Simpsons), Written by Joel H. Cohen; Fox

“Don’t Worry, Be Hoopy” (Bob’s Burgers) Written by Lindsey Stoddart; Fox

“It’s a Beef-derful Life” (The Great North), Written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin & Wendy Molyneux; Fox

“Parahormonal Activity” (The Simpsons), Written by Loni Steele Sosthand; Fox

“Scared Screenless” (Futurama), Written by Bill Odenkirk; Hulu

“Shira Can’t Cook” (Long Story Short) Written by Mehar Sethi; Netflix - WINNER

EPISODIC DRAMA

“7:00 A.M.” (The Pitt), Written by R. Scott Gemmill; HBO | Max - WINNER

“A Still Small Voice” (Task), Written by Brad Ingelsby; HBO | Max

“Charm Offensive” (Pluribus), Written by Jonny Gomez; Apple TV

“Execution” (The Handmaid’s Tale), Written by Eric Tuchman; Hulu

“Got Milk” (Pluribus), Written by Ariel Levine; Apple TV

“Reunion” (Forever), Written by Mara Brock Akil; Netflix

EPISODIC COMEDY

“A Call from God” (Mo), Written by Mohammed Amer & Harris Danow; Netflix

“Pilot’s Code” (The Rehearsal), Written by Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola; HBO | Max

“Prelude” (The Righteous Gemstones), Written by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, Danny R. McBride; HBO | Max - WINNER

“The Promotion” (The Studio), Written by Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg & Peter Huyck & Alex Gregory & Frida Perez; Apple TV

“The Sleazy Georgian” (Poker Face), Written by Megan Amram; Peacock

“Worms” (The Bear), Written by Ayo Edebiri & Lionel Boyce; FX/Hulu

COMEDY/VARIETY SERIES – TALK OR SKETCH

The Daily Show, Head Writer: Dan Amira Senior Writers: Lauren Sarver Means, Daniel Radosh Writers: David Angelo, Nicole Conlan, Devin Delliquanti, Zach DiLanzo, Jennifer Flanz, Jason Gilbert, Dina Hashem, Scott Hercman, Josh Johnson, David Kibuuka, Matt Koff, Matt O’Brien, Joe Opio, Randall Otis, Zhubin Parang, Kat Radley, Lanee’ Sanders, Scott Sherman, Jon Stewart, Ashton Womack, Sophie Zucker; Comedy Central

Have I Got News for You, Head Writer: Mason Steinberg; Writers: Kris Acimovic, Jim Biederman, Daniel Chamberlain, Jodi Lennon, Michael Pielocik, Jill Twiss; CNN, HBO | Max

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Senior Writers: Daniel O'Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali; Writers: Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Sofía Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford; HBO | Max - WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Head Writer: Alex Baze; Supervising Writers: Seth Reiss, Mike Scollins; Closer Look Supervising Writer: Sal Gentile; Writers: Jermaine Affonso, Bryan Donaldson, Matt Goldich, Jenny Hagel, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin, Mike Shoemaker, Ben Warheit, Jeff Wright; NBC

Saturday Night Live, Head Writers: Alison Gates, Erik Kenward, Streeter Seidell, Kent Sublette; Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker; Supervising Writers: Dan Bulla, Will Stephen, Auguste White, Celeste Yim; Writers: Steven Castillo, Michael Che, Mike DiCenzo, Jimmy Fowlie, Sudi Green, Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Allie Levitan, Ben Marshall, Lorne Michaels, Jake Nordwind, Ceara O’Sullivan, Moss Perricone, Carl Tart, Asha Ward; Weekend Update Head Writer: Pete Schultz; Weekend Update Writers: Rosebud Baker, Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, KC Shornima; NBC

They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce, Head Writer: Jon Glaser, Writers: Andy Blitz, Kevin Dorff, Tami Sagher; ESPN

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

82nd Annual Golden Globes, Written by Barry Adelman, Nefetari Spencer, Mike Gibbons, Brian Frange, Sean O’Connor, Alex Baze, Bob Castrone, Chris Convy, Anna Drezen, Jess Dweck, Noah Garfinkel, Nikki Glaser, Lauren Greenberg, Ben Hoffman, Ian Karmel, Andrew Law, Mike Lawrence, Jon Macks, Bonnie McFarlane, Chris Spencer, Matt Whitaker; CBS

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: MAGA: The Next Generation, Written by Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, Scott Sherman; Comedy Central

Marc Maron: Panicked, Written by Marc Maron; HBO | Max - WINNER

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Written by Jon Macks, Chris Convy, Lauren Greenberg, Skyler Higley, Ian Karmel, Sean O’Connor; Netflix

SNL50: The Anniversary Special, Written by James Anderson, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan Shah, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Mike DiCenzo, James Downey, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Gates, Sudi Green, Jack Handey, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Dennis McNicholas, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, John Mulaney, Jake Nordwind, Ceara O’Sullivan, Josh Patten, Paula Pell, Simon Rich, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Emily Spivey, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, Auguste White; NBC

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Head Writer: Bobby Patton Writers: Kyle Beakley, Michael Davies, Terence Gray, Amy Ozols, Tim Siedell, David Levinson-Wilk; ABC - WINNER

Jeopardy!, Writers: Marcus Brown, Buzzy Cohen, Michael Davies, John Duarte, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Jim Rhine, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Amy Ozols, Billy Wisse; ABC

DAYTIME DRAMA

Beyond the Gates, Head Writers: Michele Val Jean, Robert Guza Jr.; Writers: Sara A. Bibel, Jazmen Darnell Brown, Ron Carlivati, Susan Dansby, Cheryl L. Davis, Christopher Dunn, Gregori J. Martin, Danielle Paige, Judy Tate, Teresa Zimmerman; CBS/Paramount+

General Hospital, Head Writers: Elizabeth Korte, Chris Van Etten; Writers: Cathy LePard, Emily Culliton, Nigel Campbell, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Kate Hall, Stacey Pulwer, Ryan Quan, Louise Rozett, Scott Sickles, Micah Steinberg; ABC

The Young and the Restless, Associate Head Writers: Jeff Beldner, Marla Kanelos, Dave Ryan; Writers: Susan Banks, Amanda L. Beall, Marin Gazzaniga, Rebecca McCarty, Madeleine Phillips; CBS/Paramount + - WINNER

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS

The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, Written by Matt Fusfeld & Alex Cuthbertson; Apple TV

"Stay Out of the Basement: Part I" (Goosebumps), Written by Rob Letterman, Hilary Winston; Disney+

Merry Giftmas, Written by Halcyon Person; Netflix

"I Play Dodgeball with Cannibals" (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Written by Craig Silverstein, Rick Riordan; Disney+

"When We Lose Someone" (Tab Time), Written by Sean Presant; YouTube - WINNER

SHORT FORM STREAMING

The Rabbit Hole with Jimmy Kimmel, Writers: Jimmy Kimmel & Jesse Joyce; YouTube - WINNER

Sesame Street YouTube: Take a Moment with Jonathan Bailey, Written by Andrew Moriarty; YouTube

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

"Syria After Assad" (Frontline), Written by Martin Smith; PBS

"The Rise and Fall of Terrorgram" (Frontline), Written by Thomas Jennings and A.C. Thompson; PBS

"The Rise of RFK Jr." (Frontline), Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS

"Trump's Power & the Rule of Law" (Frontline), Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS - WINNER

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

"Change, Not Charity: THE AMERICANS with Disabilities Act" (American Experience), Written by Chana Gazit; PBS

"Clearing the Air: The War on Smog" (American Experience), Written by Peter Yost & Edna Alburquerque; PBS

"Forgotten Hero: Walter White and the NAACP" (American Experience), Written by Rob Rapley; PBS - WINNER

Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's, Written by Jason Sussberg; PBS

"Mr. Polaroid" (American Experience), Written by Gene Tempest; PBS

NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

"Devastating Flooding in Texas" (World News Tonight with David Muir), Written by David Muir, Karen Mooney, and Dave Bloch; ABC News - WINNER

"The L.A. Wildfires" (World News Tonight with David Muir), Written by David Muir, Dave Bloch, and Karen Mooney; ABC News

NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

Eye on America: Coldwater Creek, Written by Cait Bladt; CBS News

Gaza, Hannah Arendt, and The Banality of Evil (Ayman), Written by Basel Hamdan; MSNBC

"Mysterious Russian Deaths" (60 Minutes), Written by Cecilia Vega, Oriana Zill de Granados; CBS News

Remembering Palestinian Journalists Killed by Israeli Forces (Ayman), Written by Lisa Salinas; MSNBC - WINNER

"Uphill Battle" (CBS News Sunday Morning), Written by Richard Buddenhagen, Kay Lim, Lesley Stahl; CBS News

DIGITAL NEWS

"Altadena Residents Know Their Community Is Worth Rebuilding. Can They Protect Its Legacy?," Written by Taiyler Mitchell; HuffPost

"American Siberia," Written by Alexander Sammon; Slate

"An Isolated Boarding School Promised to Help Troubled Girls. Former Students Say They Were Abused," Written by Sebastian Murdock and Taiyler Mitchell; HuffPost - WINNER

"How Cassie’s Lawsuit Against Diddy Galvanized A Movement of Survivors," Written by Njera Perkins and Taiyler Mitchell; HuffPost

"Trump Sent Them to Hell. Now He's Erasing Them Altogether," Written by Matt Shuham and Jessica Schulberg; HuffPost

RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

"The Life And Death Of A Boeing Whistleblower" (The Journal), Written by Heather Rogers; Spotify

"Jerry Lewis’ Lost Holocaust Clown Movie" (Decoder Ring), Written by Max Freedman; Slate - WINNER

"Why Women Kill" (What Next), Written by Mary Harris and Elena Schwartz; Slate

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

"ABC News Radio Top of the Hour News," Written by Robert Hawley; ABC News Radio - WINNER

"CBS World News Roundup," Written by Paul Farry and Steve Kathan; CBS News

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

"Hasan Piker Knew Charlie Kirk" (What Next), Written by Mary Harris and Madeline Ducharme; Slate

"How Will We Feed Our Neighbors?," Written by Mary Harris and Anna Phillips; Slate

"The Life and Legacy of Jimmy Carter," Written by Gail Lee; CBS News Radio - WINNER

"We Made a Memecoin," Written by Lizzie O'Leary, Evan Campbell, and Patrick Fort; Slate

ON AIR PROMOTION

"Behind the Crown: KING & Conqueror EPK", Written by Molly Neylan; CBS

"CBS Comedy ", Written by Dan Greenberger; CBS - WINNER

Photo Credit: Apple/Warner Bros.