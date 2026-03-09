Video: Alan Cumming Parodies A CHORUS LINE, LES MIZ & More at AARP Movies for Grownups Awards





Alan Cumming can't escape his musical theater roots! While hosting the 2026 AARP Movies for Grownups Awards in January, the Tony winner introduced each of the Best Film nominees with a medley of Broadway parodies.

In the number, Cumming parodied different showtunes for the nominees, including A Chorus Line (Hamnet, One Battle After Another), Les Misérables (Train Dreams), Anyone Can Whistle (A House of Dynamite), and more. Check out the clip from the ceremony now, which took place on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California.

Notable winners included Hamnet for Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups for Hamnet, The Pitt for Best TV Series or Limited Series, Guillermo del Toro for Best Director, Laura Dern for Best Actress, and more. The 2026 Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP was broadcast by Great Performances on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 7/6c on PBS. It is currently available to stream here.

Alan Cumming is an award-winning performer of stage and screen. In 1998, he won a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway revival of Cabaret. He continued to work on Broadway in Noel Coward’s Design For Living, The Threepenny Opera opposite Cyndi Lauper and Off Broadway in Jean Genet’s Elle (which he also adapted) and The Seagull, opposite Dianne Wiest. He also serves as the host of NBC's The Traitors.