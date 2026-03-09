GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON’T DIE Sets Digital Release

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, the sci-fi comedy starring Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell, will arrive exclusively on digital platforms to buy or rent on March 10, 2026, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on April 21, 2026, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

From Academy Award-winning director Gore Verbinski, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die takes place in a not-so-parallel reality where a man claiming to be from the future (Rockwell) recruits an unlikely group of diner patrons to join him on an adventure to save humanity from the perils of social media brainrot and the impending AI apocalypse.

The ensemble cast includes Emmy Award winner Zazie Beetz, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Pena, BAFTA Award nominee Asim Chaudhry, and four-time Emmy Award nominee Juno Temple. The home release also includes a behind-the-scenes look at the film.

Bonus Content

The Making of GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON’T DIE

Photo Credit: Universal