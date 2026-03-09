IMPRESSIONS Comes to the Palais Garnier

🎭 NEW! France Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for France & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Impressions by Morgann Runacre-Temple and Jessica‎ Wright / Marcos Morau, is coming to the Palais Garnier from 11 to 28 March 2026.

What can video contribute to choreography? Can the camera itself become choreographic, making dance more visceral? These are some of the questions underlying Jessica Wright and Morgann Runacre-Temple’s artistic research.

In Empreintes, the two British choreographers make their Paris Opera debut with a creation exploring the links between video and dance, set to an original score by Mikael Karlsson, composer of Play.

Spanish choreographer Marcos Morau is also sensitive to the arts’ interdisciplinary dimension, often using a language that combines movement and image.

His new work, Étude, explores the relationship between darkness and light, the light that allows us to imagine and create, despite doubts and shadows.

