Scoop: Coming Up on the FOX 2021 WINTER PREVIEW on FOX - Sunday, December 27, 2020
Airing at 9 p.m. ET.
This holiday season, FOX unwraps a new special that will give viewers their first look at all the new and returning shows coming to FOX in the new year. This festive insiders' event will highlight the return of breakthrough shows, including 911, 911: LONE STAR, THE RESIDENT, PRODIGAL SON, HELL'S KITCHEN, THE SIMPSONS, BOB'S BURGERS, FAMILY GUY and LAST MAN STANDING, while also introducing audiences to new series, such as THE MASKED DANCER, new comedy CALL ME KAT and much more! Hosted by the star of CALL ME KAT, Mayim Bialik; and the host of THE MASKED DANCER, Craig Robinson; alongside FOX Sports' Curt Menefee, the 2021 FOX WINTER PREVIEW airs Sunday, Dec. 27 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/8:00-8:30 PM CT/7:00-7:30 PM MT) on FOX. (SP-2108) (n/a)
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS on FOX - Saturday, January 2, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Saturday, January 2, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Saturday, January 2, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021 Part Two on FOX - Monday, December 21, 2020