Scoop: Coming Up on a TOWN HALL WITH JOE BIDEN on ABC - Thursday, October 15, 2020

'The Vice President and the People,' a Live Special Edition of '20/20,' Airs Thursday, Oct. 15 at 8:00 p.m. EDT|7:00 p.m. CDT|5:00 p.m. PDT, on ABC.



ABC News will host a town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday, Oct. 15. The live primetime event will be moderated by ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos. Less than a month from Election Day, this town hall will allow voters the opportunity to ask the former vice president the questions most important to them.



The town hall will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will be held in accordance with state and local government health and safety regulations, as well as guidelines set forward by health officials.



The live special edition of "20/20" airs Thursday, Oct. 15, from 8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT| 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT|5:00-7:00 p.m. PDT, on ABC. The 90-minute town hall will be followed by a 30-minute post-show featuring the ABC News powerhouse political team for more context and analysis. Senior executive producer Marc Burstein is the executive producer.



The town hall and post-show analysis will stream at the same time on ABC News Live. ABC News Live is available for streaming on Hulu, The Roku Channel, Youtube TV, Amazon's news app on Fire tablets and Fire TV devices, Xumo, Sling TV, fuboTV, Facebook, Twitter, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC mobile apps, and standalone ABC News Live apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku and Apple TV.

