Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of TOUGH AS NAILS on CBS - Sunday, August 2, 2020
The episode airs from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT.
"Mind Over Matter" - It's no day at the beach for teams Savage Crew and Dirty Hands as they compete to fill and seal giant bags of sand. Then, another crew member's time in the individual competition will run out when the bottom two compete in an overtime challenge to fill a huge hourglass with sand, on a rebroadcast of TOUGH AS NAILS, Sunday, August 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host and executive producer. (Originally broadcast 7/29/20.)
The TOUGH AS NAILS competitors are:
Name: Linnett Key
Job: Welder
Age: 34
Hometown: Lecanto, Fla.
Instagram: @LKeyFit and @LoveLinnett
Name: Danny Moody
Job: Drywaller
Age: 33
Hometown: Spokane, Wash.
Instagram: @drmoody22
Name: Melissa Burns
Job: Farmer
Age: 27
Hometown: Milford Center, Ohio
Instagram: @farm_fit_wife
Name: Lee Marshall
Job: Roofer
Age: 61
Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.
Name: Kelly "Murph" Murphy
Job: Marine Corps Veteran
Age: 47
Hometown: Paragon, Ind.
Instagram: @kwmurph72
Name: Linda Goodridge
Job: Deputy Sheriff
Age: 29
Hometown: Marion, N.Y.
Name: Luis Yuli
Job: Scaffolder
Age: 35
Hometown: The Bronx, N.Y.
Instagram: @luispyuli
Name: Michelle S. Kiddy
Job: Gate Agent
Age: 62
Hometown: Alexandria, Ky.
Name: Callie Cattell
Job: Fisherman
Age: 28
Hometown: Bend, Ore.
Instagram: @calliecattell
Name: Young An
Job: Firefighter
Age: 36
Hometown: Alexandria, Va.
Instagram: @boomer.3000
Name: Tara Davis
Job: Ironworker
Age: 30
Hometown: Elk Plain, Wash.
Instagram: @thatonebatmom
Name: Myles V. Polk
Job: Forestry Tech
Age: 28
Hometown: Tuskegee, Ala.
Instagram: @priimal
TOUGH AS NAILS is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors will be tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until the TOUGH AS NAILS winner is named, but nobody will go home. Even after they "punch out" of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. The series will redefine what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes.
TOUGH AS NAILS is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan and Anthony Carbone are executive producers.
