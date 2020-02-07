Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE UNICORN on CBS - Thursday, February 27, 2020
"Three Men Out" - When Wade visits a local hot spot to meet people instead of using his dating app, Forrest and Ben decide to be his "wing men," on a rebroadcast of THE UNICORN, Thursday, Feb. 27 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/7/19.) THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago. As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment. With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.
