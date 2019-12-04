Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE UNICORN on CBS - Thursday, December 26, 2019
"Wade Delayed" - When Wade goes out of town for the day, he panics at the realization that he is the sole caretaker of his children. Also, Delia picks up the girls from school for Wade but is thrown for a loop when Grace tells a clever lie to hang out with her friends, on a rebroadcast of THE UNICORN, Thursday, Dec. 26 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Missi Pyle guest stars as Ava, a woman Wade meets in the airport bar. (Originally broadcast 11/14/19.)
THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago.
As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment.
With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.
