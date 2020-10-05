Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, October 11, 2020
The episode airs at 7 p.m. ET.
Fortune Feimster Guest-Voices
The Simpsons join other Springfield families on the Van Houten's annual trip to Costa Rica, which they obviously can't afford. While there, Homer befriends Patty's new girlfriend, Evelyn, and Lisa tracks down the real reason the Van Houtens can go on this trip every year in the "Livin La Pura Vida" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Oct. 11 (7:00-7:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3103) (TV-14 L, V)
The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 32nd season this year and will celebrate a landmark 700 episodes this spring. Additional upcoming guest voice stars this season include Olivia Colman, Hannibal Buress, Ben Platt and Michael Palin.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
THE SIMPSONS © 2020 by Twentieth Century FOX Film Corporation
The Simpsons join other Springfield families on the Van Houten's annual trip to Costa Rica, which they obviously can't afford. While there, Homer befriends Patty's new girlfriend, Evelyn, and Lisa tracks down the real reason the Van Houtens can go on this trip every year in the "Livin La Pura Vida" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Oct. 11 (7:00-7:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3103) (TV-14 L, V)
The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 32nd season this year and will celebrate a landmark 700 episodes this spring. Additional upcoming guest voice stars this season include Olivia Colman, Hannibal Buress, Ben Platt and Michael Palin.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
THE SIMPSONS © 2020 by Twentieth Century FOX Film Corporation
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, October 16, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Sunday, October 18, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DANCING WITH THE STARS on ABC - Monday, October 5, 2020