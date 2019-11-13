Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, November 17, 2019
Homer is demoted to supervising interns, among whom is go-getter millennial Mike, a 35-year-old who asks Homer to be his mentor. However, when Homer inspires Mike to start a business of his own, the two find themselves being chased by the mob in the "Go Big or Go Homer" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Nov. 17 (7:00-7:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3021) (TV-14 D, L, V) The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 31st season this year. THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century FOX Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
