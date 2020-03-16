Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, March 22, 2020
Bart accidentally sees a brand-new superhero movie a month before it comes out... and the world cowers before his newfound plot-spoiling powers. Thus, a new super-villain is born: Spoiler Boy! Can heroic movie executives stop Bart before he succumbs to the temptations of ultimate evil? Find out in the "Bart the Bad Guy" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, March 22 (7:00-7:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3108) (TV-PG D, L, V)
The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 31st season this year.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century FOX Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
