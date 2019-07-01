Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Saturday, July 20, 2019
"Greenlight" - Officer Nolan gets a lesson in respect after his arrest of a gang member leads to a free-for-all on his life. Meanwhile, Officer Chen and Officer Bradford pull over Mario Lopez, who thinks he can talk his way out of a traffic violation, on "The Rookie," airing SATURDAY, JULY 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/19/19)
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Mercedes Mason as Captain Zoe Andersen, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring is Mario Lopez as himself, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Romeo Brown as D'Andre Riggs and Lyndon Talley-Smith as Astrid Heisserer.
"Greenlight" was written by Brynn Malone and directed by Valerie Weiss.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer; Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Liz Friedlander directed and executive produced "Pilot." Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Studios.
ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
