Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE RESIDENT on FOX - Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Just when Derek's condition seems to be improving, a severe complication arises, causing Kit to fear that he may be the latest victim of Cain's cover-up. When Cain's former girlfriend is admitted to the hospital for surgery, THE DOCTORS finally get a glimpse into his personal life. Meanwhile, Conrad fills in Marshall on the emergency situation facing the hospital and Mina and The Raptor work on saving the heart of a salsa dancer in the "Burn It All Down" episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Dec. 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-320) (TV-14 L, V)Entering its fourth season, THE RESIDENT will shine a light on the daily heroism of our health care workers. The provocative medical drama follows THE DOCTORS and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges and fight for their patients' health.This season, a glimpse at the harrowing nightmare that was COVID-19's relentless grip on urban hospitals will give way, as the series jumps forward to sunnier days. With black-hearted Red Rock Mountain Medical figurehead Logan Kim ousted, the rudderless hospital finds its new CEO in star orthopedic surgeon DR. KIT VOSS (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Jane Leeves), when she spearheads Chastain's transition from private to public hospital. Now, after three seasons of bucking the system, THE DOCTORS have a seat at the table - and will fight to fix the broken machine from the inside.Reeling from an earth-shattering loss, DR. DEVON PRAVESH (Manish Dayal) begins suffering from an identity crisis, as he blames the flawed public hospital model, of which he is now a part. After their challenging year, DR. CONRAD HAWKINS (Matt Czuchry) and NURSE PRACTIONER NICOLETTE NEVIN (Emily VanCamp) tie the knot in an intimate and beautiful wedding, strengthening their already powerful bond. But shortly thereafter, Nic suffers a horrifying experience, the fallout of which will plague her for years. With support from both Conrad and Nic's oldest friend, the unpredictable, sharp-tongued nurse BILLIE RAMOS, Nic battles her trauma head-on to get back in the ring for her patients. When Chastain's public status and slashed payroll budget costs them their top surgeons, DR. RANDOLPH BELL (Bruce Greenwood) finds himself mining his own past to find his estranged former stepson, elite plastic surgeon Dr. Jake Wong (guest star Conrad Ricamora, "How To Get Away With Murder"). Bell attempts to bring Dr. Wong to Chastain to increase the number of world-class surgeries at the hospital and to repair their complicated past. Overqualified Surgical Resident DR. MINA OKAFOR's (Shaunette Renee Wilson) world is upended when she discovers her immigration status has been threatened in a way that even her brilliant, braggadocious mentor, DR. AJ AUSTIN (Emmy Award nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner) may not be able to help her with. DR. BARRETT CAIN (Morris Chestnut) is blindsided by karma and a colleague, in a cataclysmic event that costs him nearly everything. Upon recovery, he chooses vengeance, the ramifications of which threaten to tear the heart out of his colleagues and Chastain itself.THE RESIDENT is produced by 20th Television. The series' executive producers include Todd Harthan, Andrew Chapman, Peter Elkoff, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua and Oly Obst.