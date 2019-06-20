Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE OUTPOST on THE CW - Friday, July 12, 2019
SEASON TWO PREMIERE - Talon (Jessica Green) summons a new threat, recalling the ghosts of her childhood. Meanwhile, while Garret (Jake Stromoen) hunts for Dred, Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) prepares THE OUTPOST for war. Lastly, a messenger brings devastating news. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#201). Original airdate 7/11/2019.
The fantasy-adventure series THE OUTPOST, starring Jessica Green, also returns for its second season on Thursday, July 11 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). Having defeated Dred and retaken the Outpost, Talon (Jessica Green) and Gwynn prepare for war. Talon delves deeper into demon summoning, while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) recruits allies. The Prime Order trinity known as "The Three" reveal mysterious powers as they send spies, assassins, and a devastating weapon to the Outpost. As Talon uncovers the legacy of her people, she must decide who to trust, and separate her real friends from her enemies before the Prime Order attacks.
Executive produced by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner, THE OUTPOST is also executive produced by Electric Entertainment's team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson and by Arrowstorm Entertainment's team of Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, who created the series. Jennifer Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media are also producing.
