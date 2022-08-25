Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, August 28, 2022

THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Aug. 28 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, August 28, 2022 A PUNK band invites Ham to audition after hearing him scream. Meanwhile, Honeybee and WOLF get their first directing gig in the "The Great Punkin' Adventure" episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Aug. 28 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

THE GREAT NORTH is an animated comedy series follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, BEEF (Nick Offerman), does his best to keep his bunch of kids close - especially his only daughter, JUDY (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away FROM THE FAMILY fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out THE FAMILY are Judy's older brother, WOLF (Will Forte), and his new wife, HONEYBEE (Dulcé Sloan), middle brother HAM (Paul Rust) and 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother MOON (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance FROM her new boss, ALYSON (Megan Mullally), and her imaginary friend, ALANIS MORISSETTE (voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

Season Two kicks off with a big musical episode, in which Judy reaches the monumental milestone of getting her braces removed. This season also features special holiday-themed episodes, celebrating Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, Tobin-style.

The series, which already has been renewed and is currently in production on its third season, was created and written by BOB'S BURGERS writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as writer Minty Lewis ("Regular Show"). The Molyneux sisters serve as executive producers and showrunners. BOB'S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard also is an executive producer. THE GREAT NORTH is a 20th Television Animation production, and animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment.

Watch a clip FROM the series here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Wednesday, August 24, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Wednesday, August 24, 2022
August 18, 2022

Get all the scoop on PRESS YOUR LUCK, airing on ABC on Wednesday, August 24, 2022! Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Clifford Amundson (hometown: Onalaska, Wisconsin), Cecily Odiari (hometown: San Jose, California) and Angela Belden (hometown: West Hills, California). Plus, watch a video clip from the series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, August 24, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, August 24, 2022
August 18, 2022

Get all the scoop on HOME ECONOMICS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, August 24, 2022! As Tom struggles to finish his book before his 40th birthday, his dad, Marshall (Phil Reeves), hijacks his writing seminar. Guest starring is Vincent Rodriguez III as Simon and Phil Reeves as Marshall. Watch a video clip from the series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, August 24, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, August 24, 2022
August 18, 2022

Get all the scoop on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, airing on ABC on Wednesday, August 24, 2022! Janine is thrilled when Ava asks to help her teach the after-school step class, but the two don’t see eye to eye on how to run the program. “Step Class” was written by Joya McCrory and directed by Shahrzad Davani. Watch a clip from the episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, August 24, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, August 24, 2022
August 18, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, August 24, 2022! After learning no one made the deposit on the wedding venue, Geoff scrambles to help fix the oversight before Beverly finds out. Guest starring is Richard Marx as himself. Watch a video clip from the series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, August 24, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, August 24, 2022
August 18, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE CONNERS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, August 24, 2022! Dan enlists the help of a few good friends for the funeral home remodel after Louise points out that Dan’s generosity with his time seems to benefit everyone but her. Plus, watch a video clip from the show now!