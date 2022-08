Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, August 28, 2022

Get all the scoop on HOME ECONOMICS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, August 24, 2022! As Tom struggles to finish his book before his 40th birthday, his dad, Marshall (Phil Reeves), hijacks his writing seminar. Guest starring is Vincent Rodriguez III as Simon and Phil Reeves as Marshall. Watch a video clip from the series now!

August 18, 2022

Get all the scoop on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, airing on ABC on Wednesday, August 24, 2022! Janine is thrilled when Ava asks to help her teach the after-school step class, but the two don’t see eye to eye on how to run the program. “Step Class” was written by Joya McCrory and directed by Shahrzad Davani. Watch a clip from the episode now!