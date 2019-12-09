Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, December 23, 2019

"Friends and Family" - Dr. Shaun Murphy visits his father on his deathbed and THE FAMILY reunion reveals unexpected results. Meanwhile, Dr. Neil Melendez, Dr. Alex Park, Dr. Morgan Reznick and Dr. Claire Browne treat an injured star NFL player with severe spinal damage; and Claire addresses her mental health on "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, DEC. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/2/19)

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.

Guest starring is Michael Trucco as Ethan Murphy and Joanna Going as Marcie Murphy.

"Friends and Family" was written by Tommy Moran and directed by Mike Listo.





