Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, September 11, 2019
"I Coulda Been a Lawyer" - Beverly decides their street needs another stop sign and pleads her case to the city comptroller. Barry panics when he realizes he's neglected his college applications, but the situation only gets worse once Murray is involved. Meanwhile, Erica struggles with her career choice on "The Goldbergs," airing WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, LV) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/23/19)
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey ("Bridesmaids") as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt ("Ratatouille") as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile ("Good Luck Chuck") as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia ("The X Factor") as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal ("Just Shoot Me") as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, David Hornsby as Kyle Schnitz and Richard Kind as Formica Mike.
"I Coulda Been a Lawyer" was written by Steve Basilone and directed by Jay Chandrasekhar.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Sunday, September 15, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, September 15, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, September 15, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, September 15, 2019
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey ("Bridesmaids") as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt ("Ratatouille") as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile ("Good Luck Chuck") as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia ("The X Factor") as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal ("Just Shoot Me") as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, David Hornsby as Kyle Schnitz and Richard Kind as Formica Mike.
"I Coulda Been a Lawyer" was written by Steve Basilone and directed by Jay Chandrasekhar.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.