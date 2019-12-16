Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, January 1, 2020

"Vacation" - Before Erica and Barry go off to college, Beverly insists THE FAMILY take a road trip to go on vacation to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. But like the film, things do not go as planned as they travel across the country. Meanwhile, Erica worries more and more about her relationship with Geoff when he teases "we need to talk" and won't tell her anything until THE FAMILY returns from their adventure on "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 9/25/19)

"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.

Guest starring is Anthony Michael Hall as Security Guard, Christie Brinkley as Aleah Welsh, Ken Lerner as Lou Schwartz, Erik Weiner as Sheriff and Patrick Daniel as Russ McGinley.

"Vacation" was written by Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop, and directed by Lew Schneider.





Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.