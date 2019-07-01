Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Tuesday, July 16, 2019
"This is This is Spinal Tap" - The Dropouts are thrilled when they book a gig at a Flyers charity carnival and Adam uses the opportunity to make his very first rockumentary. Since Barry doesn't want to miss out on the fun, he forces his way onto the band, despite his sister's objections. Meanwhile, Beverly's concerns about Murray's health push him to the limit on of "The Goldbergs," airing TUESDAY, JULY 16 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/3/19)
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey ("Bridesmaids") as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt ("Ratatouille") as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile ("Good Luck Chuck") as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia ("The X Factor") as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal ("Just Shoot Me") as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is David Koechner as Bill Lewis, Jacob Hopkins as Chad Kremp, Alison Rich as Valley Erica, Jennifer Irwin as Virginia Kremp, Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz, Stephanie Courtney as Essie Karp, Marisa Jaret Winokur as Susie Goodman and Brent Spiner as Dr. Emry.
"This is This is Spinal Tap" was written by Rachel Sweet and Adam Olsen, and directed by Ryan Krayser.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
