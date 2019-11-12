Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Thursday, November 28, 2019
"Angst-Giving" - Even though Beverly's patience with Pop Pop is put to the test due to his endless Thanksgiving demands, she is able to put aside her own feelings to help heal the long-standing rift between Murray and Pop Pop. Meanwhile, Barry and Erica are ready to return home for the holiday, but Uncle Marvin accidentally drives them to Pittsburgh. Marvin attempts to make it right not knowing if they will make it to Jenkintown in time to celebrate the holiday on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," THURSDAY, NOV. 28 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/20/19)
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is Judd Hirsch as Pop Pop, Dan Fogler as Marvin, Ken Lerner as Lou Schwartz, Mindy Sterling as Linda, Langan Kingsley as Ticket Booth Worker, Gregor Manns as Bus Driver and Melissa Joan Hart as Flight Attendant.
"Angst-Giving" was written by Elizabeth Beckwith with a story by Adam F. Goldberg and Elizabeth Beckwith, and directed by Melissa Joan Hart.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
