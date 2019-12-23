Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Saturday, January 11, 2020

"WrestleMania" - Murray decides to buy WrestleMania tickets to spend time with Barry and Adam, but he buys fake tickets so they can't get in. Meanwhile, Beverly forms her own neighborhood watch group when the Frentas decide neighbor Jane Bales will be THE WATCH Captain and not her, on ABC's "The Goldbergs," SATURDAY, JAN. 11 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/6/19)

"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.

Guest starring is Jennifer Irwin as Virginia Kremp, Stephanie Courtney as Essie Karp, Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz, Jacob Hopkins as Chad Kremp, Rob Huebel as John Calabasas, Troy Winbush as Officer Puchinski, Hulk Hogan as himself, Leslie Grossman as Jane Bales, Steve Olson as Dr. Jiff Mosley, Carlos Edwin Colon as Spur Wielding, Esq. and Jay Sincere as Security Guy.

"WrestleMania" was written by Erik Weiner with a story by Adam F. Goldberg and Erik Weiner, and directed by Lew Schneider.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.