Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Harris brings home her new friend, Josh, leaving THE FAMILY questioning his intentions. Meanwhile, Becky and Ben's attempt to build a closet stirs up family drama. (TV-PG, DL) (OAD: 1/20/21) "Young Love, Old Lions and Middle-Aged Hyenas" was written by Sid Youngers and directed by Gail Mancuso. After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance. The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.
