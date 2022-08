Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Dan enlists the help of a few good friends for the funeral home remodel after Louise points out that Dan's generosity with his time seems to benefit everyone but her; and Robin and Darlene take a big career risk that may not pay off the way they expect it to. (TV-PG, DL) (OAD: 4/13/22)The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family-Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.-grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all-the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns-with love, humor and perseverance, THE FAMILY prevails.Watch a clip FROM the show here: